The Alamo City's year-long Tricentennial celebration will be marked with a royal visit!

The City of San Antonio announced Thursday that the King and Queen of Spain will visit San Antonio on June 16-18 to take part in the city's Tricentennial.

The Royals are visiting to commemorate San Antonio's Spanish roots as well as to inaugurate two new art exhibitions in the city, according to a press release from the City.

The City says that the two-day visit will also include an exploration of the city's food at an official dinner featuring local chefs Johnny Hernandez, Elizabeth Johnson, and Steven McHugh; as well as opportunities for a collaboration for economic development and a Young Leaders Summit.

An invitation written by Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Judge Nelson Wolff was delivered by hand to the Royal Household during a trade mission by the San Antonio Hispanic Chamber of Commerce,

"San Antonio is proud to commemorate the special bonds that tie us to Spain," Mayor Nirenberg said in a written statement. "The everlasting impact of Spain's culture is woven into the fabric of San Antonio's legacy for generations to come."

© 2018 KENS