RV burst into flames in Home Depot parking lot, SAPD says

Police say two people were inside at the time of the fire with one man taken to the hospital with burns to his foot.

SAN ANTONIO — Fire officials rush to put out the flames of an RV that caught fire at a Home Depot parking lot on the northwest side Thursday morning, according to San Antonio Police.

The incident occurred on the 12800 block of De Zavala Road around 6:30 a.m. Thursday.

Police says two people were inside at the time of the fire with one man taken to the hospital with burns to his foot.