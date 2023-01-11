BCSO arrests man for allegedly stealing Ruffles truck

Authorities say that after the truck crashed the man began fleeing on foot and jumping over fences in a residential neighborhood.

SAN ANTONIO — A man has been arrested for allegedly stealing a Ruffles Lays Chip box truck from a Walmart in Converse on Tuesday, according to police.

The incident occurred after a stolen vehicle was reported from a Walmart located along the 8000 block of FM 78 in Converse.

The man has been identified as Jeff Jetin, 27, according to officials.

Jetin turned onto Cavendish Court with the truck, jumped out of the vehicle while it was still moving crashing into a pickup truck then a garage door of a residence, according to BCSO.

Police say after the truck crashed Jetin began fleeing on foot and jumping over fences in the residential neighborhood. BCCO chased after him on foot and he was arrested.

Jetin was arrested for theft of a vehicle and evading arrest/detention with a vehicle. He is being held at the Bexar County Jail on a $30,000 bond.

