Kerrville puppy suffered multiple fractures after being thrown against wall, now needs home

KERRVILLE, Texas — A puppy in Kerrville now named "Tuffy" who had a ruff start to his short life, is now ready to find his forever family, thanks to Kerrville Pets Alive and Kerr County Animal Services (KCAS).

When Tuffy was only 4 months old, he was thrown against a wall, suffering very painful and extensive injuries from the alleged abuse.

Tuffy broke his shoulder, as well as his femur, requiring extensive surgery. He is now on the road to recovery and ready for a loving home.

"He is great with people, dogs and cats and he is very loving," said Kerrville Pets Alive.

Email info@kerrvillepetsalive.org if you are interested in adopting Tuffy.

If you'd like to help, but can't adopt at this time, you can donate to help pay for the $1,100 surgery that Tuffy needed.

Visit kerrvillepetsalive.com or mail 317 Sidney Baker S., Ste 400, PMB 345, Kerrville, Tx, 78028. You can also make walk-in donations at their office located at 414 Clay St. in Kerrville.

Any excess donations will be used for other Kerr County pets in need.

The Kerrville Police Department and KCAS are investigating the alleged abuse.

