CPS Energy names new leader

CPS Energy has a new president and CEO and it's a familiar face.

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Rudy Garza has been CPS Energy’s interim President and CEO for the past 10 months. Now, the job and title are officially his. The community expressed support for him during public comments at Tuesday's board meeting before he was elected.

“In its wonderous history, CPS Energy has never had a Hispanic general manager,” said Jose Perez, the president and CEO of Hispanics in Energy. “From our perspective, Hispanic ratepayers have been helping to build CPS Energy’s $12 billion in assets. This governing body has an outstanding individual performing as an interim general manager for CPS Energy who also happens to be the first Hispanic to serve in that capacity.”

“I have valued the time Mr. Garza has given to the community because I know his work is harder than anybody thinks,” said Heniretta Lagrange, a community member, who held up a sign that read “Thanks Gracias CPS Energy” while she spoke. "I'll tell you why. Because he didn't inherit a clean plate. He inherited more work than anyone thinks."

Garza also had the support of most of the board.

“You’ve been doing a fabulous job,” said Ron Nirenberg, San Antonio’s mayor who serves on the board.

One board member voted against Garza saying he was not qualified for the position.

“My concern is his resume does not describe a person who has positioned himself to lead a $13 billion electric and gas utility,” said John Steen, a board member. “As far as I can tell, he has no experience in one of the most important and risky aspects of running a utility: Generation. Bottom line, I like and respect Rudy Garza and applaud his lobbying expertise, but he’s not the right person to lead CPS Energy during one of the most difficult periods in its 80-year history.”

Steen said also he was disappointed that no other candidates were considered for the position.

The board’s vice chair responded Garza earned his position and any criticism is because of one thing:

“What this is really about is that when you’re a certain skin color, you’re never qualified,” said Janie Gonzalez, a CPS Energy board member. “At the end of the day, this is not a handout. Rudy is here because he earned this position, just like everybody out there who is sitting here. You are never going to do the job unless you get the opportunity to do so. He’s educated. He’s an advocate for the community. Rudy has earned a position of trust and just because he has this position does not mean it’s going to be easy. He’s going to have to earn it. Every day he shows up, he’s going to have to make sure he does everything expected of him.”

She also said the search for a new leader was a thorough process.

Garza was voted the new president and CEO by a 4-1 vote.

Garza got choked up when asked if faces more scrutiny than past CEOs because of his color.

“Where I come from, the road to get here is a lot different, you know?” he said. “So, I’m sorry, for someone like me. I’ve actually had calls from members of the community telling me how important me being successful in this role is to them.”

He says being on the job 10 months already proves he’s up to the challenge of leading CPS Energy through any difficulties it will face.