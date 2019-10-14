SAN ANTONIO — It's only been open for a day, but Time Magazine has already named it one of the world's greatest places. On Sunday, San Antonio's highly-anticipated Ruby City Art Center opened its door to the public.

It was an endeavor that was 12 years in the making after late artist and philanthropist Linda Pace saw the concept in one of her dreams.

"She had this dream of a Ruby City that was very much like the Emerald City but red," Head of Collections Kelly O'Connor told KENS 5 on Sunday. "Red was a very powerful color for her and it's a place of joy; it's a place of contemplation."

Pace's Ruby City opened its doors to the public on Sunday as San Antonio's newest art center that is free of charge.

"Ruby City is destined to be an important part of San Antonio's art community," Mayor Ron Nirenberg said during Sunday's ribbon cutting.

"It's such a special moment seeing Linda Pace's dream come into fruition and it's such a benefit to San Antonio," O'Connor added.

The benefit is the very reason artist Lex Spahar moved into town just six days ago. "I moved here specifically for this arts neighborhood and I was completely over the moon to find out the museum was opening this weekend," she said. "I feel like I'm the luckiest new resident."

The reality is that luck doesn't have much to do with it, but rather a vision, a drive and an inspiration by Pace, to prove no dream is too big.

"It's a significant addition to San Antonio's unique cultural landscape and proof that one person can make a significant difference on the entire trajectory of a city," Mayor Nirenberg said.

Ruby City is located at 150 Camp Street in Southtown. The center is free to the public and many of the employees also speak Spanish.

