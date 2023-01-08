Man found dead in North Texas pool, person seen running from scene, police say

Rowlett PD said officers responded to the 2100 block of Indian Trail for a call about an unconscious person. A person of interest ran from the scene, police said.

ROWLETT, Texas — A man was found dead in a pool at a home in Rowlett, police said Tuesday.

The Rowlett Police Department (RPD) said officers responded at about 8:28 a.m. Aug. 1 to a home in the 2100 block of Indian Trail for reports of an unconscious person. When officers got to the home, they found a man deceased in a pool. Police said another man ran from the scene and is a possible person of interest.

A DPS helicopter was dispatched to help search the surrounding area, Rowlett police said. During the search, neighbors were told to stay in their homes.

Shannon and Cassius Wright live next door and share a fence with the property. They can see the backyard from their second-floor window.

Shannon said, "The helicopters started circling, and then they started telling the neighbors and the walkers to go home. Get in your homes. Close the doors and lock the doors."

Cassius said detectives came to their door and asked to see the second floor view. He was surprised to see a body by the pool.

"It shocked me more than anything," said Cassius.

He and other neighbors said that home is used as a short-term rental property. They see different people stay in it every weekend.

"The individual that purchased it, he's never even lived in it," he said.

Shannon and Cassius said they have called in noise complaints in the past for events and parties. This death amplifies the reason they don't want short-term rental properties in their neighborhood.

According to RPD, "narcotics were found to be involved," so the DEA will be partnering with local law enforcement in the investigation.

Police said this incident appears to be isolated and "there is no known threat to the public." Police would not clarify if the individual who fled the scene has been found.