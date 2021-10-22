Man who collapsed at Round Rock H-E-B meets off-duty nurse who saved his life

Rod Glasper went into cardiac arrest at the store on Sept. 25. Lily DeVarona jumped into action and is credited with saving his life.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — An off-duty nurse and a man she saved finally met on Friday, nearly a month after the man went into cardiac arrest and ventricular fibrillation at a Round Rock H-E-B.

Rod Glasper and Lily DeVarona met at St. David's Round Rock Medical Center Friday afternoon, the center where Glasper recovered after collapsing at the store on Sept. 25. Glasper also met with the teams that helped him recover.

Glasper was at H-E-B that day running an errand for his wife, who was recovering from back surgery at St. David's Round Rock. He went into cardiac arrest and DeVarona, a nurse at St. David's Surgical Hospital, happened to be there at the same time.

DeVarona jumped into action and performed CPR on him until EMS arrived. Glasper was taken to the Round Rock medical center where doctors and nurses were able to save his life.

DeVarona was recognized for her heroic efforts, which resulted in Glasper's survival and successful recovery.