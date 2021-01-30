Parts of Round Rock under boil water notice

ROUND ROCK, Texas — Parts of Round Rock are under a boil water notice Saturday morning, Crossroads Utility Service confirmed to KVUE.
Crossroads Utility Service said that the boil water notice is due to a leak but didn't specify where the leak occurred. The following areas are under the boil water notice:
- Links Lane
- Links Lane at Forest Creek
- Lee Trevino Cove
- Hal Sutton Cove
There is no word yet on what caused the leak or when the boil water notice may be lifted.
Crossroads Utility Services' office hours are 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. However, their website lists a 24-hour number for water and wastewater emergencies: 512-246-1400.
