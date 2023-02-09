Community rallies for Rossville VFD after rollover accident injuring 2 firefighters

One firefighter suffered broken ribs and a bruised lung, both are now home recovering.

SAN ANTONIO — Two firefighters with the Rossville VFD have been released from the hospital and are now at home recovering.

On Wednesday the department was on their way back from assisting the Lytle Fire Department when a blowout caused their fire truck to rollover.

The accident happened around 7 p.m. off West Farm to Market Road 476, near Somerset.

Two firefighters were rushed to the hospital, Airlift flew one firefighter to a hospital with broken ribs and a bruised lung.

When the owners heard about the benefit they wanted to help.

Smokin Aces BBQ had a benefit Saturday with 100 percent of the proceeds going to the Rossville Fire Department and firefighters for medical expenses.

The response from the community has been so overwhelming they sold out raising close to $3,500 plus cash donations connected by the Rossville Fire Department.

"It's been outstanding we're really blessed that they all came out to help," she says.

Candice Perez with the Poteet Volunteer Fire Auxillary Group says she's happy to see the community coming together to help.

"It definitely hit us hard and we know they need to support these firefighters go out selflessly day in and day out," she says.

Fire Chief Gonzalez says he and his department are thankful for all the community support.