Motorcyclist critically injured in southeast Austin crash

AUSTIN, Texas — One person is in a critical condition after a motorcycle crash in southeast Austin on Saturday evening.

According to Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS), the incident happened at Ross Road and Pearce Lane around 6:30 p.m.

The person was declared a trauma alert and taken to St. David’s South Austin Medical Center with critical, life-threatening injuries, ATCEMS said.

No other information is available at this time.