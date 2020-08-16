x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

San Antonio's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | San Antonio, Texas | KENS5.com

Local

Motorcyclist critically injured in southeast Austin crash

According to Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS), the incident happened at Ross Road and Pearce Lane around 6:30 p.m.

AUSTIN, Texas — One person is in a critical condition after a motorcycle crash in southeast Austin on Saturday evening.

According to Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS), the incident happened at Ross Road and Pearce Lane around 6:30 p.m.

The person was declared a trauma alert and taken to St. David’s South Austin Medical Center with critical, life-threatening injuries, ATCEMS said.

No other information is available at this time.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Man admits to stabbing girlfriend's ex to death during sexual encounter, docs say

Thousands donated in fundraising effort via GoFundMe after Wilson boy shot, killed while riding bicycle

Group vows to stage twin beams of light for New York City 9/11 tribute