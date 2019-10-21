SAN ANTONIO — Roosevelt High School notified parents of a threatening phone call regarding a campus shooting.

Roosevelt Principal Bryan Norwood issued a statement Monday discussing the violent threat:

"The North East Police Department (NEPD) and Roosevelt High School have been made aware of a phone call that threatens violence on campus. The phone call came from a blocked number. While police do not believe this is a credible threat, we want to be transparent, and we must take every threat seriously."

NEPD is working to determine who is responsible for the phone call. Authorities are speaking to students who may have information and the situation is being monitored, said Norwood.

Additional police officers are on campus and a sweep was conducted of the entire campus, authorities said.