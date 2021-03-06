Roof of southeast-side building collapses after fire

Thirty-one fire units were called to the fire Thursday evening.

SAN ANTONIO — A fire broke out in a retail center on the city's southeast side, affecting several businesses.

KENS 5 Eyewitness News Reporter Sue Calberg was at the scene. She did a Facebook live, which you can watch here.

Thirty-one fire units were called to the fire Thursday evening on New Braunfels Avenue and Steves.

Fire Chief Charles Hood provided more details around 5 p.m. He said the fire started in the shopping center. A building was being renovated when the fire broke out, so no one was inside. People in the nearby offices were able to get out.

The flames erupted through the attic and a roof in one of the buildings collapsed. There was heavy damage to a grocery store nearby due to the flames spreading. Chief Hood said fire crews were able to get the flames under control. Authorities will continue to investigate to make sure the fire is contained.

KENS 5 spoke to the owner of the shopping center who said everyone is okay. Chief Hood confirmed no one was injured. The smoke was visible for a long distance.

Full Facebook live: