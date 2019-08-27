SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Fire Department was called to a house on the far east side to find the roof up in flames.

The incident took place around 4 a.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Rice Road.

The fire began after one man inside woke up to the smell of smoke. He walked around and saw a breaker box starting to pop, and when he looked up, he saw the flames coming from the roof, authorities said.

Four people and two dogs were able to leave the house safely and no injuries were reported.

SAFD said the fire started from an electrical and rodent problem, leaving around $55,000 in damages.