SAN ANTONIO — A 19-year-old was killed after a major car accident on the city's southwest side, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident was reported around 10:30 p.m. Sunday at Loop 410 and Old Pearsall Road.

Police said this was a single-vehicle rollover, but the cause of the crash was not reported.

There were two victims in the car; one of the teens died and another 19-year-old was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

Their names have not been released at this time.

