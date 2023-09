​Officials said the driver fled the scene of the crash and a passenger was transported to a hospital.

SAN ANTONIO — A rollover crash on the northeast side causes Union Pacific to stop all train traffic overnight, officials say.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Gibbs Sprawl and Woodlake Parkway around 10:30 p.m. Friday.

Police said a Lincoln landed on the train tracks after colliding with a concrete wall and going airborne.

Officials said the driver fled the scene and the passenger was transported to a local hospital.