Two people are dead after an SUV rolled over numerous times just after 10 a.m. Saturday on San Antonio's south side.

Two adults were ejected when the white SUV lost control on the northbound lanes of Highway 181 between South Foster and Green Lake Street, SAPD spokesperson Carlos Ortiz said.

Two other people were in critical condition following the crash.

A large amount of property was seen scattered along the road.

The northbound lanes of the highway were expected to be closed for at least an hour after the crash while traffic detectives continued to investigate.