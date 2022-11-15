Rollover accident reported at Loop 1604 and Kyle Seale Parkway

The accident happened just before 12:30 p.m. at Kyle Seale Parkway and Loop 1604.

SAN ANTONIO — A rollover accident was reported Tuesday afternoon on the northwest side of San Antonio.

The accident happened just before 12:30 p.m. at Kyle Seale Parkway and Loop 1604. Traffic cameras from the scene show an overturned SUV and one other car that appears to be damaged.

There is no word on how the accident happened or if there were any injuries.

Traffic is moving slowly in the area and drivers are urged to find another route while the accident is being cleared.

This is a developig story and further details will be added as they are received. Check back to this article for updates.

