RodeoHouston adds new BBQ contest category that lets cooks prepare anything they want — except desserts

HOUSTON — There's a new way for barbecue connoisseurs to get their chance to brag about being the best cook in town.

The upcoming Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo will feature a new category for the World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest called "Open Contest."

In addition to the traditional categories — brisket, ribs, chicken, Go Texan and Dutch Oven Dessert — the BBQ contest will now allow cooks to prepare anything they desire, except desserts.

“The Open Contest category gives barbecue teams the opportunity to flex their cooking skills in a creative way,” said David Stone, chairman of the Rodeo’s World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest Committee. “Whether it’s chili, macaroni and cheese, or surf and turf — winners will receive a trophy and bragging rights.”

The "Open Contest" will be on February 25, 2022, the second day of the 3-day BBQ cookoff, which is scheduled for February 24- 26.

The World's Championship Bar-B-Que Contest is an invitation-only competition. It features more than 250 barbecue teams from across the state of Texas and the world.

Tickets for the World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest go on sale in January.

Ticket prices:

Adults 13 and over — $20

Children between 3 through 12 — $5

Children 2 and under — free

Tickets do not include access to private cook-off tents.

The 2022 Rodeo is scheduled for Feb. 28 through March 20. Click here for more information.