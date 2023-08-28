A little girl in Rockwall with special needs got the gift of a lifetime. Your child might be eligible too.

Hadley Graham, 2, was born with Sturge-Weber Syndrome, a rare neurological disorder that causes, seizures, glaucoma, developmental delays, epilepsy and more.

ROCKWALL COUNTY, Texas — Hadley Grahm is 2 years old. And her medical care costs so much her parents say it's put them in $50,000 of medical debt.

"It's just... you know, this has been a roller coaster of emotions," Hadley's mother, Heather told WFAA.

Hadley was born with Sturge-Weber Syndrome, a rare neurological disorder that causes, seizures, glaucoma, developmental delays, epilepsy and port wine stain birthmarks on her body.

Keeping her healthy is not cheap and insurance only covers so much.

After procedures, equipment, ambulance rides and hospital visits, the debt forced Hadley's parents to sell their home and downsize.

"Because financially," Heather said. "It puts so much pressure on you."

Doctors told Heather that Hadley now needs a wheelchair for when her legs give out and after each seizure.

She didn't know how she'd pay for it until she met the folks at "Be an Angel."

"We can give [families] hope," Denise Coffman with Be an Angel said. The non-profit helps pay for equipment and care for children with special needs.

They bought Hadley her brand-new wheelchair, plus a seat for her in the bath.

"We believe it takes a village, and an even bigger village to raise a special needs child" Coffman said. "The equipment isn’t cheap. A van conversion, not the van, just the conversion is about $25,000."

Be an Angel is a Houston-based non-profit, but they just opened a DFW branch and say they have new funding available to help kids in North Texas.

Denise and Heather shared Hadley's story in the hopes you'll apply if you need it.

"I don't want anyone to have to go through the feelings we had to go through," Heather said.