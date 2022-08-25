Rockport-Fulton Chamber of Commerce to unveil new exhibit highlighting Hurricane Harvey recovery

Five years after Hurricane Harvey, the Rockport-Fulton community is stronger than ever and highlighting their journey of recovery.

ROCKPORT, Texas — It’s been five years since Hurricane Harvey struck the Texas coast. It was the first category 4 hurricane to strike the Lone Star State since Carla in 1961.

The eye of Hurricane Harvey hovered over Rockport-Fulton for hours. Five years later, the community is stronger than ever and highlighting their journey through a new exhibit called “Rock Solid-Our Journey of Resilience".

Diane Probst was part of the Rockport Chamber Of Commerce for over 30 years and said this project is aimed at sharing their journey of recovery, resilience, and to share their story with out-of-town visitors.

“A lot of the visitors walk in and go 'did you have a hurricane?' because we’ve recovered so greatly in many ways. The aesthetics look beautiful, but inside there’s still a lot to discover and talk about,” said Probst.

The exhibit chronicles the hourly activity of the storm and all of the recovery efforts. The exhibit also includes items from local residents.

Visitors can scan several QR Codes throughout the exhibit and see different videos that help tell the community’s story.

“It brings back a lot of emotions like I said some are not good and you don’t want to relive it, but I believe these QR codes are a good thing and people can learn from them,” said Aransas County Judge Burt Mills.

The opening ceremony and reception for the exhibit will take place at 6:30 pm on the front lawn of the Chamber of Commerce building.

Here are other activities happening in Rockport:

10 a.m. The Fulton Mansion will open their exhibit "It's Still Standing..."

2 p.m. The Bay Education Center will feature a Science On A Sphere Presentation on Hurricanes

7 p.m. The History Center for Aransas County will open their exhibit “Weathering the Storms of 1919 & 2017”