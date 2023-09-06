Young Robstown mother killed in crash involving wrong-way driver, infant remains in critical condition, Texas DPS officials say

The crash happened on Aug. 31 on FM 624 near Calallen.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A 1-year-old girl remains in critical condition after a crash involving a wrong-way driver that killed her 19-year-old mother near Calallen last week, Texas DPS officials told 3NEWS.

Sgt. Harold Mallory with Texas DPS said Haley Ramirez, 19, of Robstown, was driving down FM 624 around 11:15 p.m. on Aug. 31 with her 1-year-old child in the car when a driver going westbound in the eastbound lanes crashed into the driver's side of Ramirez's car.

The alleged wrong-way driver, identified as Valisios Talarantas, 22, of Corpus Christi, and Ramirez were pronounced dead at the scene, Mallory said.

Ramirez's daughter was rushed to Driscoll Children's Hospital where she remains in critical condition, Mallory said.

ALSO ON 3NEWS:

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!