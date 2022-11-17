Historical San Antonio building damaged by earthquake

Wednesday's earthquake was recorded at a magnitude of 5.7 near Pecos, Texas.

SAN ANTONIO — The Robert B. Green historical building downtown has been determined as unsafe by structural engineers after an earthquake occurred in west Texas Wednesday, according to a press release.

The release says the building has been closed off and a safety zone has been established around it.

Some administrative offices are currently being moved to other office space in the city.

The Robert B. Green historical building is more than 100 years old and the vast majority of the building's clinical services were moved in 2013 to the newer clinical building, which appears to be unaffected by the temblor, the release says.