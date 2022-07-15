Robbery suspect runs into Bill Miller to escape gunshots, police say

It happened at the barbecue restaurant in the 2700 block of Culebra around 12:30 p.m. Friday.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police said a robbery suspect who was shot in the hand ran into a Bill Miller B-B-Q on the west side Friday.

Police said the man who was shot is accused of stealing items from a home. Someone recognized his car, chased him and shot at him. The man was shot in his fingers and crashed in front of the Bill Miller B-B-Q.

The man was taken into custody and treated for his hand injury at the scene.

Police say the man is both a suspect in a robbery/burglary and the victim of an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police are still investigating.

