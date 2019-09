SAN ANTONIO — One man is in custody and another is on the run after a storage facility was broken into on the northeast side, San Antonio Police said.

The incident took place around 4 a.m. Tuesday at the A-AAAKey Mini Storage near Wiedner and Thousand Oaks.

Police said they found two men at the facility with bolt cutters and a knife. Officers were able to arrest one of the men, but the other ran off. It was unclear how many units were broken into.