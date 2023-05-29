Overnight burglary forces American Legion to cancel Memorial Day ceremonies

Crooks hit the American Legion Alamo Post 2, getting away with valuables and money.

SAN ANTONIO — Across Military City USA, many are gathering today to remember our fallen service members, but the American Legion Alamo Post 2 were forced to cancel their planned Memorial Day ceremonies after crooks broke into the post overnight, stealing valuables and money.

And today, when the community was gathering at the post to honor fallen heroes, members said, this break-in is just heartless.

This morning, American Legion member Lawrence Guzman Romo had the unfortunate task of delivering the bad news.

We're apologizing to the people that are coming by and saying we had to cancel our event,” said Guzman Romo.

Members arrived this morning to set up for their Memorial Day remembrance ceremonies, but discovered they had been hit again.

“This was going to be a great opportunity to come together as a whole family and show respect for our nation and our fallen,” said Suzzie Thomas, First Vice Commander.

But instead, thieves had ransacked the building, even getting away with equipment members needed for the ceremony.

“All of that has been disrupted in a heartbreaking fashion and having to turn people away as they arrived, and then explain that we've been we've been vandalized once again,” said Thomas.

Surveillance video shows at least one man walking around inside the post last night.

Post members said the robbers smashed a window to get in the building, and then after rummaging through offices, the crooks broke into the ATM machine, and took money raised from the gaming machines.

Thomas said proceeds from the games helps to donate service dogs for wounded veterans.

The burglars also got away with ceremonial rifles and a Vietnam era M-16.

"These things have honor because they were used previously by our military members, probably in battle," said Guzman Romo. "So those things have a lot of value to us."

Thomas said this is something they have experienced before.

“We've been vandalized multiple times, multiple times,” said Thomas. “I don't know why people keep choosing to damage our beautiful post home here.”

Thomas said the break-ins disrespect everything the American Legions stands for.

“It disrespects the community. I mean, we are better than this,” said Thomas. “We're here to serve our community, and this just undermines our ability to do that on this very important day.”

Thomas said they’ve amped up security after each hit, but more security costs means shelling out more money, taking valuable funds away from helping veterans and their families.