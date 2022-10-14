Former Bucs tight end Rob Gronkowski's penthouse on the market

It's the penthouse unit at the Towers of Channelside, complete with 180-degree views of Ybor and downtown Tampa.

Example video title will go here for this video

TAMPA, Fla. — For anyone looking to buy a place in the Tampa Bay area, there may be a listing fresh on the market just for you.

Anyone willing to pay more than $5 million to live in a penthouse where former Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski used to live, now's your time to shine.

The penthouse unit at the Towers of Channelside is now up for grabs, complete with a 180-degree view of Ybor and downtown Tampa.

Gronk used to live there from 2020 all the way up until this year.

The unit is home to four bedrooms, four bathrooms and one partial bath. It also comes with a private elevator entrance and a private cabana at the pool.

The current asking price will cost people some big "Bucs" coming in at a whopping $5.4 million.

The former NFL crib sets a record as the most expensive listing ever in the building.