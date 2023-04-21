Law enforcement urges drivers to ease up on horn honking to avoid road rage situations

“Don’t instigate it, allow yourself time to get to your destination. If you believe the person is following you, call 911.”

SAN ANTONIO — Road rage is on the rise across the nation, especially when it comes to situations involving guns. Texas leads the country in aggressive driving incidents.

According to the Trace’s study, 522 people were shot in 2021 due to road rage compared to 263 people in 2017.

Lieutenant Jason Reyes with the Texas Department of Public Safety says it’s difficult to pinpoint what’s prompting the increase.

“What we tell our drivers is that we know that these numbers are on the rise so it’s up to us as drivers to be more courteous and be more proactive so we can avoid those situations,” Reyes said.

Reyes urges drivers to avoid eye contact with the provoked individual, take the first exit and ease up on the car horn.

“The horn is one of those things that just aggravates individuals so I would advise individuals so I would advise a person if you’re going to use the horn use the horn sparingly,” Reyes said.

Law enforcement in San Antonio and surrounding communities have responded to several road rage related incidents.

Last Sunday, SAPD officers responded to an event on the far northwest side involving one driver who honked at a white sedan for running a red light. Authorities says the sedan driver became angry, pursued the victim and fired off shots. A baby in the gun-wielding driver’s car was treated for shrapnel wounds. The suspect faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and endangering a child.

Aspiring Army nurse Joseph Banales was laid to rest Friday, surrounded by faith and love. Selma police found the 22-year-old UIW nursing student shot to death in his crashed car along northbound I-35 on April 15. Family told KENS 5 Banales was a victim of road rage while returning from a military ball. No suspects have been named.

“It’s very frustrating when these incidents lead to shootings, someone getting injured, someone losing their lives,” said SAPD Officer Ricardo Guzman.

While SAPD doesn’t track specifically road rage incidents, Guzman stressed there are ways to reduce the chances of escalating a incident while on the road.