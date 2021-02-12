November road rage suspect arrested, BCSO says

BCSO says Albino was brought back from Louisiana to Bexar County where he will be held in jail until his trial comes.

SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office on Thursday announced an arrest in a road rage shooting that happened in November.

On Wednesday, 25-year-old Edwin Albino was arrested in Louisiana for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon which stems from the Nov. 30 road rage incident in which he shot at a vehicle.

On Nov. 30, BCSO got a call about a man shooting at a vehicle --- a video also captured the shooting showing a white car where the driver shot several times outside of the driver side window.

