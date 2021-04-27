VIDEO: Moments before road rage shooting, victim was confronted by suspect at gas station in Humble

Harris County Precinct 4 deputies believe the other driver followed the victim from the 7 Days Food Store on Kenswick Drive and shot him.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man opened fire on a father of four during a road rage incident near Humble. Now investigators need your help to track down the suspect.

Surveillance video released Tuesday shows an altercation that may have led to a road rage shooting yesterday in the Humble area, according to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office. Investigators said the victim and alleged gunman first crossed paths at the 7 Days Food Store on Kenswick Drive shortly before the shooting.

“I was in shock, originally. I didn’t even know I got shot. I didn’t feel it until I started feeling blood rush down my leg," said Jose Gutierrez, who was shot in the hip.

It all started Monday afternoon at a gas station on Kenswick Drive near FM 1960. Surveillance video shows Gutierrez backing up his truck and almost hitting a black Toyota Avalon.

“I didn’t even really know what was happening until I got to the stop sign," Gutierrez said.

He says a man walked up, knocked on his window and told Gutierrez he almost hit his car.

Gutierrez then apologized and thought that would be the end of the encounter.

“He had real aggressive body language like he wanted to escalate to a fight, and I said, 'I’m not going to fight you over something that didn’t happen,'" Gutierrez said.

Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Deputies say what you can’t see on the video is the black Toyota Avalon followed Gutierrez out of the gas station and fired into Gutierrez’s car in a neighborhood nearby.

“Thank God. I must have had an angel on my shoulder," Gutierrez said. “I feel good. Just praise God it wasn’t somewhere more dangerous that could have ended my life."

The husband and father of four was rushed to the hospital and now just hopes people will pay attention.

“I hope people do keep their eyes out. This guy is a dangerous criminal that obviously wants to kill people over nothing, and I think he deserves to go to jail," Gutierrez said.

Gutierrez says he needs surgery, but right now the bullet is still lodged in his hip.