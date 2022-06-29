Road rage leads to man being shot in face, authorities say

The victim was hit just below his right eye, but managed to get out of the car and run to a bus station for help.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot in the face in what the San Antonio Police Department believes was a case of road rage.

The man was driving along Interstate 35 South near Alamo Street just before 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday when another car pulled up beside him. Someone on the passenger side started shooting, authorities said.

The victim was hit just below his right eye, but managed to get out of the car and run to a bus station on South Frio Street where someone called police.

The man was taken to a hospital, but his condition was not reported.

SAPD is still trying to identify the suspects.