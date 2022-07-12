During 'active year' of road rage incidents, San Antonio nonprofit expanding aggressive driving program

The aggressive driving program focuses on the cognitive behavioral therapy approach.

SAN ANTONIO — The Community Alliance for Training and Safety (CATS) is expanding its Aggressive Driving and Road Rage programs amid an active year of road rage incidents in San Antonio, the agency said.

In a release, the agency said its objective is to continue to focus community attention on resolving the ever increasing and marked increase in a growing fatal problem.

The agency's executive director said the Aggressive Driver-Road Rage program began in 2006 at the request of the U.S. Department of Transportation-National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Since the initial request, it has added several programs to its counter measure response.

The aggressive driving program focuses on the cognitive behavioral therapy approach. It’s not a defensive driving course; it’s about how you "think" behind the wheel.

