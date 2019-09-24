SAN ANTONIO — A 23-year-old man was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center in serious condition after he was shot in a road rage incident, San Antonio Police said.

It happened around 3 a.m. Tuesday in the 3000 block of Rigsby Avenue on the east side.

The victim said a vehicle was tailgating him, so he stopped on Rigsby, got out of his car and the man driving behind him pulled out a gun and shot him.

The victim drove to the Exxon gas station, where his girlfriend works, and called for help.

He was taken to SAMMC with a gunshot wound that went through his arm, into his torso. Police are searching for the suspect, saying he was in a gray truck.