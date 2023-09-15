Road rage incident leads to stabbing at H-E-B

Police say that the two men pulled into an H-E-B parking lot after a road rage incident to continue their dispute.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was stabbed in what police are calling a road rage incident that escalated.

It happened on the 700 block of SW Military Drive on the south side just before 8 a.m. on Friday.

San Antonio Police on the scene said a dispute between two drivers continued when they pulled into the H-E-B parking lot to argue about it.

Officers on the scene said one man then stabbed the other as he was trying to defend himself. According to officials, the man who was stabbed is the aggressor in the situation, and was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.

The man who stabbed him remained on scene and is working with police.

Police said he was defending himself in the situation.

