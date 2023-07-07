Road rage incident leads to shooting on Zarzamora, police say

The shooting happened at the 2600 block of South Zarzamora around 8 a.m. Friday.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police said a road rage incident led to a shooting on the west side Friday morning.

Police say the suspect shot a man after reportedly being cut off in traffic. The bullets went through the truck and hit the victim in the leg.

The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The suspect took off and has not yet been arrested. Police do not have a description of the vehicle.

This is a developing story and further details will be added as they are received.

