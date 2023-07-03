Road rage incident leads to man being grazed by bullet, police say

The victim told police he saw someone in the passenger seat pull a gun and he heard four shots. The victim was grazed in the arm.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was grazed by a bullet after a road rage incident on the southeast side early Tuesday morning, San Antonio police said.

It happened at Loop 410 and Southton Road around 6 a.m. Police said a man was getting on Loop 410 from Roosevelt when the suspect cut off the victim's car.

That's when the victim went around the suspect to avoid crashing into the other car. The suspect reportedly cut off the victim a second time. The victim told police he saw someone in the passenger seat pull a gun and he heard four shots. The victim was grazed in the arm.

Police said no arrests have yet been made and they are looking for a white Jeep Grand Cherokee.

This is a developing story and further details will be added as they are received.

