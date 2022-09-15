Road rage incident ends with man shot in both knees

Police said a single gunshot went through one leg and then hit the other.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A road rage incident on the northwest side of town early Thursday morning ended with a man being shot in both of his knees.

It happened around 1:10 a.m. on the 9800 block of Camino Villa near Bandera Road.

When officers arrived at the location, they found a man in his late 30s inside his apartment with a gunshot wound to both his knees. Police say the single gunshot went through one leg and then into the other.

According to officials, it began with a road rage incident around the Old Prue and Bandera area.

Police say that at some point, two drivers pulled over and began arguing on the side of the road. The suspect shot at the victim one time then fled in his vehicle. The victim then drove home, where he called the police.

Police are still looking for the driver.

Officials did not have a description of the suspect or the car he was driving in.

This is a developing story.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.