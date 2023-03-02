Road rage incident ends violently with one man stabbed in chest

Police say the victim showed up at the hsopital with stab wounds to his chest and told medical staff that it happened after a fight on Highway 151.

SAN ANTONIO — Police say an incident of road rage turned violent and ended with one man stabbed in the chest.

Officers were dispatched to the 10100 block of Cedarcliff on the west side of town just after 5 p.m. Saturday for reports of a cutting.

Medical staff at an area hospital told them that a man walked into the emergency room bleeding from stab wounds to his chest.

Police arrived at the hospital and were told that a a woman had called the hospital and said her husband had been stabbed after he was punched in the face.

Officers determined that a road rage incident had occurred at the intersection of Highway 151 and Potranco Rd.

Police say it involved two drivers who exited their vehicles and began to fight.

The victim drove himself to thehospital at the same corner and the suspect drove home. Police found him there and he was booked for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police say the victim is in critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.

