Road rage incident leads to arrest near Watts Elementary School, police say

Police officers were called to the 100 block of Deer Meadow Blvd. for a report of two male individuals fighting in the parking lot outside the elementary school.

Example video title will go here for this video

CIBOLO, Texas — Cibolo police offers arrested a man near Watts Elementary School.

Police officers were called to the 100 block of Deer Meadow Boulevard for a report of two male individuals fighting in the parking lot outside an elementary school.

According to witnesses one of the men fled in a vehicle before police arrived, but a description of the suspect and vehicle was given to police.

Another unit of Cibolo police officers along with a deputy from the Guadalupe County Constable’s Office located and stopped the suspect a few miles away.

Their investigation revealed that the incident started out as a road rage situation in Schertz.

Authorities say once both vehicles arrived at the school, 38-year-old Bryce Collin Newburg approached the other driver in the school parking lot. Newburg allegedly assaulted the other driver before fleeing, police said.

Newburg was arrested and transported to the Guadalupe County Jail and booked under the charge of Assault Causing Bodily Injury.

The 41-year-old victim is from Schertz and was assessed by Schertz EMS before being released at the scene.

> MORE ON KENS

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.