One dead after crash on Highway 90

Roads in the area were closed for at least two hours as the Bexar County Sheriff's Office investigated the two-vehicle crash.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in far west Bexar County on Mechler Lane and US Hwy 90.

The victim has been identified as Carlos Jose Moreno, 24, of Weslaco. He died from blunt force injuries, according to the medical examiner.

Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash on Highway 90 and Mechler Road. Two vehicles were involved. Eastbound lanes are closed and westbound is down to one lane. @KENS5 pic.twitter.com/A504QzBp7z — Troy Kless (@TroyKless) September 25, 2022

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is currently working a fatality accident at Mechler Rd and US Hwy 90 in far West Bexar... Posted by Bexar County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, September 25, 2022

