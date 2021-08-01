River Walk holiday lights will stay on through Valentine's Day

The city says that people may need a little more holiday cheer after a difficult year.

SAN ANTONIO — Note: The video above is from October 18, 2020

The annual tradition of the holiday River Walk lights will be extended this year.

Typically the lights stay on until just after New Year's Day, but the city says people could use a little more holiday cheer. They are set to stay on through February 14. Mayor Ron Nirenberg also switched the holiday lights on earlier in November than usual.

There are more than 100,000 twinkling holiday lights along the River Walk area. If they were placed side-by-side, they would cover a distance of 25 miles, according to the city.

The City of San Antonio is responsible for the holiday lights on the River Walk bend, and the San Antonio River Authority is responsible for holiday lights in the Museum Reach area near the Pearl.

With COVID-19 still spreading in the city, social distancing and masks are encouraged for any visitors to the downtown area.