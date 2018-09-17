Bob Morales, the brother of rock & roll pioneer Ritchie Valens has passed away.

The family confirmed Morales' passing on Facebook Sunday morning, writing that he "was reunited with his brother Ritchie."

Valens famously died in a plane crash on February 3, 1959, a day known as the Day the Music Died.

Morales' family posted more tributes to Morales on Facebook Monday, calling Morales "an amazing man."

Farewell, my big brother. You gave me so much to work with and be grateful for... 😪🙏🏼

Morales was Valens' older brother and the oldest of five siblings. It remains unclear what caused Morales' death.

