Bob Morales, the brother of rock & roll pioneer Ritchie Valens has passed away.

The family confirmed Morales' passing on Facebook Sunday morning, writing that he "was reunited with his brother Ritchie."

On behalf of myself and my beautiful Mom Joanie Morales we want to thank everyone one for your prayers and positive... Posted by Bly Olivia Morales on Sunday, September 16, 2018

Valens famously died in a plane crash on February 3, 1959, a day known as the Day the Music Died.

Morales' family posted more tributes to Morales on Facebook Monday, calling Morales "an amazing man."