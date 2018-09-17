Bob Morales, the brother of rock & roll pioneer Ritchie Valens has passed away.The family confirmed Morales' passing on Facebook Sunday morning, writing that he "was reunited with his brother Ritchie."
Valens famously died in a plane crash on February 3, 1959, a day known as the Day the Music Died.
On behalf of myself and my beautiful Mom Joanie Morales we want to thank everyone one for your prayers and positive...Posted by Bly Olivia Morales on Sunday, September 16, 2018
Morales' family posted more tributes to Morales on Facebook Monday, calling Morales "an amazing man."
Morales was Valens' older brother and the oldest of five siblings. It remains unclear what caused Morales' death.
