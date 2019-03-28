SAN ANTONIO — The second annual SAC FIESTA Brunch hosted by San Antonio College will have one of the biggest stars in show business on hand.

Rita Moreno will be the keynote speaker for the event on Wednesday, April 24. Moreno is one of 15 people in the nation to have won the Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony (EGOT) awards. She is also a Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient.

The event begins at 11:30 a.m. at the Pearl Stable, located at 307 Pearl Pkwy. Nationally-renowned motivational speaker, Roy Juarez, Jr., will emcee.