Risk of death higher for women who miss breast cancer screenings, studies show

SAN ANTONIO — Women who skip even one mammogram before being diagnosed with breast cancer face a higher chance of dying, a new study found.

According to the American Cancer Society, approximately 22 million cancer screenings were lost or cancelled due to the pandemic. October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month as well.

An analysis of more than a half a million women found that regular breast cancer screening reduced a woman's risk of dying from the disease, according to HealthImaging.com.

While some may have a higher likelihood of developing cancer due to genetics or family history, however, cancer.org says staying a healthy weight, exercising and avoiding alcohol are some of the ways to lower the chance of getting it.

Even breastfeeding may have an impact on lowering a woman's chance of getting breast cancer.

It is recommended that women 45 to 54 get mammograms once a year, women 55 and older be screened every two years but all women should be familiar with the known benefits, limitations and potential harms linked to breast cancer screening, according to cancer.org.