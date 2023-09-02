Yes, she's back. No, it doesn't mean new music. Just be happy she's here.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX, Arizona — Rihanna, where have you been?!

Hundreds of media members from around the world descended upon the Phoenix Convention Center on Thursday to hear from global superstar Robyn "Rihanna" Fenty, who will be headlining the most watched halftime show in the world.

With the highly anticipated Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime show by Barbadian native being just days away, the excitement is made more palpable since this will be the 9x Grammy award winner’s first on-stage performance in 7 years.

The pop star herself has even poked fun at this performance being more anticipated than the actual football game. Last month, in preparation for the big game, Rihanna released a clothing collection through her lingerie company, Savage X Fenty, called “Game Day.” Many of those items sold out within days.

"The Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world," the singer said during a press conference on Thursday in Phoenix. "It's important for representation, it's important for my son to see...there's something exhilarating about the challenge of it all."

The superstar and new mom has been mostly hush-hush about the performance since her announcement back in September. That's no surprise since Rihanna has been much more low-key in recent years. In 2022, she gave birth to her first child with rapper A$AP Rocky.

During a press conference on Thursday, the singer said she was initially unsure about performing due to just giving birth. "When you become a mom, there's something that happens that makes you think you can take on the world, you can do anything," Rihanna said on Thursday.

No word yet on who could make a feature during the anticipated performance, but given her most popular and chart-topping collaborations, viewers could guess that an appearance from another big star is likely. Some names we could see are Calvin Harris, DJ Khaled, N.E.R.D., Jay-Z, Shakira, Kendrick Lamar or Eminem - the latter three have even performed at the Super Bowl halftime show in recent years.

In the Halftime show trailer released last month, the 34-year-old appears on a white runway, rocking asymmetric braids and a shoulder to shoulder lime-green shawl as her hit single “Needed Me” plays in the background. Some fans would certainly not disagree. On Thursday during a press conference, another short teaser featuring her hit single 'Run This Town' was released, it highlights a young girl navigating through a Caribbean town reminiscent of Rihanna's own native Barbados.

Despite the immensity of her fame, 'badgalriri' credits her humble attitude to her deep Caribbean roots and the Black women who raised her. She shared that her mom helped her never lose sight of keeping her feet on the ground.

Though this will be her first Super Bowl halftime show, this isn't her first halftime performance. In 2006, she performed during the 2006 Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas.

In the 17 years since that performance, the newly minted billionaire has received praise beyond her music. Her efforts as a founder, creative director and executive producer have launched her career into even greater success in the fashion and beauty industries with booming, global reach.

At long last, the Navy (Rihanna's fan-base) can finally put those ‘Rih-Rih, where have you been?’ calls to rest. She’s right here in the Valley.

Listen to @rihanna's iconic hits in #SpatialAudio with @Dolby Atmos. Get ready as she returns to the stage for the first ever Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show. https://t.co/wmivMVgqWc pic.twitter.com/vrMe3GzQex — Apple Music (@AppleMusic) January 30, 2023

12News SBHQ

12News is your home for all things Super Bowl LVII!

The Valley is expected to draw thousands of people to the Big Game – along with the many events and local attractions State 48 has to offer.

In Phoenix, several events are planned including the Super Bowl Experience where families can enjoy free entertainment and the Super Bowl Music Fest.

Scottsdale will be home to the Historic Old Town ESPN Main Street Tailgate and the Tailgate Time Machine block party.

In Tempe, the FanDuel Party at Tempe Beach Park on Feb. 10 Fans will feature a carnival atmosphere with games, music and more.

Meanwhile, Glendale will host the Super Bowl itself, and city officials told 12News Glendale has had the explosive growth it needs to match it

Visitors can expect roadway and parking improvements, top-of-the-line security, and a newly expanded entertainment district ahead – a project that's been years in the making.

No ticket for game day? No problem. Here’s where you can watch the Super Bowl.

The Grand Canyon State is home to some beautiful scenery and spectacular weather, both of which make for great golfing and hiking. The 12News digital team has guides to help make your Valley experience GREAT.

Looking for a more low-key Super Bowl weekend? Here’s an introvert’s guide to avoiding crowds on Super Bowl weekend.

And here are five interesting places in the metro Phoenix area that every out-of-towner should try to visit before departing after the Super Bowl.