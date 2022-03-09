'Surrounded by her family' | Richmond PD chief says Ofc. Seara Burton being moved to hospice
Officer Seara Burton was injured less than two weeks before her wedding, when a suspect shot her at a traffic stop.
Richmond Ofc. Seara Burton was critically injured in a shooting on Wednesday, Aug. 10.
She was taken off life support on Thursday, Sept. 1, a little over three weeks after being shot at close range during a traffic stop. Most recently, she was transferred to hospice care and is surrounded by family, Richmond Police Chief Michael Britt said on Saturday.
The shooting has left the Richmond community, police department and the state of Indiana shaken.
Latest updates: Burton transferred to hospice
Burton was transferred to a hospice facility in the Richmond area on Saturday. The news comes three days after police announced Burton would be taken off life support.
Major Jon Bales announced Burton would be taken off life support on Thursday, Sept. 1. He said her injuries had been determined to be "unrecoverable" and that she would live on through organ donation.
"Seara will live on and continue to be a hero with her selfless gift of organ donation. Officer Burton will continue to serve others long after her passing," Bales said Wednesday.
When taken off life support, Burton continued fighting.
On Friday, Richmond Police Chief Michael Britt said Burton hadn't passed and that she "continues to remind us just how strong she is."
And, on Saturday, Britt announced she would be transferred from the Intensive Care Unit at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton to a hospice facility in the Richmond area.
"She will continue receiving excellent care and be surrounded by her family. The family is grateful for all of the community support but does request privacy at this time. Please be respectful of the family’s wishes while they spend this precious time with Seara," Britt said in the update.
"We want to honor her": Community unites in face of tragedy
It was the news a police department and community had been praying wouldn’t come. As word spread Wednesday afternoon, people came to the Richmond police station to pay respects.
“I came to light a candle and leave a flower for her,” said Richmond resident Karla Chasteen, a retired police officer who remembers the danger of the job.
“You always expect it to happen in the big city, you don’t expect it to happen in our small town,” said Chasteen.
It was a feeling shared by other Richmond residents, many asking the question, “How could it happen here?”
“For it to hit so close to home, it was shocking,” said Jennifer Lopez, who works in a local restaurant.
Lopez has followed news of Burton’s condition since she was shot three weeks ago.
“To die doing your duty, to protect your community, it’s just ... I have no words,” said Lopez.
Hours after the devastating news, a local boutique held a live auction on Facebook, with items donated from local businesses, all to raise money for a fund in Burton’s name.
“We want to honor her and her sacrifice for our community,” said Luxe Lizzy Boutique owner Lori Troutwine. Troutwine said her father had once been Richmond’s police chief and hired Burton to be an officer with the department.
“So this is really close to my heart,” Troutwine said, adding that Wednesday’s fundraiser had already been planned when they got the news Burton was not going to recover.
“We’re crushed,” said Troutwine.
There was never a thought to reschedule the fundraiser, though. The group of women who helped with it, pushed through their own grief to support Burton.
“We have cried throughout, but the bottom line is we’re honoring Seara,” said Troutwine. “The fact that there’s so much support is so heartwarming. The fact that there’s so much good, still out there.”
"We're all just hurting": Community, police mourn on day Burton was taken off life support
For the many who came to the police station Thursday night, there were just no words. Only bowed heads, tears and quiet contemplation.
Dozens brought flowers and other mementos of support for Burton.
The woman in the larger-than-life picture in front of them is on their mind. Burton, standing proudly in her police uniform with her K-9 partner Brev at her side.
“She protects our community, you know?" said Deanna Ripberger.
“I think we’re all just hurting,” added Marquita Clemons, who brought her family to pray for Burton’s healing, despite word received Wednesday that she wasn’t expected to survive her injuries.
“I’m so sad that this has happened to her," said Clemons. "This is a senseless act."
“I don’t know what to say, but it’s a tragedy. My heart goes out to everyone,” said Wayne Ripberger.
“She’s got a lot of support that’s for sure," added Deana. "A huge, huge support system. This community has really come together.”
Miami Valley Hospital released video of the honor walk for the officer:
Burton was engaged to be married:
The shooting happened less than two weeks before Burton's wedding day. In the face of tragedy, her fiancée Sierra Neal has shown incredible strength.
In a post a few days after the shooting, Neal said, "Seara is the strongest person I know and she continues to prove that every single day. She is the most beautiful human inside and out and anyone who has ever been lucky enough to know her will tell you the same."
Neal ended her post with, "Seara Burton I love you more than anything in this entire world and I am so very proud of you. You are my person."
And on what would have been their wedding day, Neal posted a video on TikTok of her walking in a white dress toward Burton's hospital room.
In the video, "Something in the Orange" by Zach Bryan plays in the background as Neal walks toward the room, surrounded by hospital staff standing in support of her and Burton.
"This walk was supposed to look a lot different, but I will always be thankful we still got to celebrate. Even if it is not legal on paper, you are my wife. I love you Seara," Neal wrote in the caption for the video.
A photo hangs on the door of Burton's room, showing the Richmond officer and her K-9 partner Brev, who was with her when she was shot on Wednesday, Aug. 10.
The video has been viewed more than five million times and has nearly 500,000 likes. It's gained attention from people across the country, offering their prayers for Burton, Neal and their families.
Recounting Aug. 10 shooting:
Burton was shot at around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10. The day after the shooting, Britt said Burton was in "extremely critical" condition after suffering a gunshot wound to her head.
At the time, she was helping other officers with a traffic stop. When her K-9 partner, Brev, went to check 47-year-old Phillip M. Lee's moped, Burton went to talk to Lee. That's when he allegedly pulled out a gun and shot several rounds toward officers.
Court documents say Lee was aiming at the officers' "head and facial areas."
Burton was shot at close range and the officer next to her was nearly shot in the head. Other officers returned fire, and Lee shot at them as he ran away.
“He just pulled the gun and fired. He was just so close to her. She didn’t stand a chance. It’s just not fair to her. It’s not fair to her family," said Michelle Partin, who is Lee's neighbor and witnessed the shooting. “He fired one shot and pop and there was a slight pause and then pop, pop, pop where [officers] returned fire and there was anywhere from 10 to 15 shots.”
Burton was taken to the Dayton hospital in "very critical condition, fighting for her life," said Britt.