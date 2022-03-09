'Surrounded by her family' | Richmond PD chief says Ofc. Seara Burton being moved to hospice

Example video title will go here for this video

Officer Seara Burton was injured less than two weeks before her wedding, when a suspect shot her at a traffic stop.

Community, police mourn on day Burton was taken off life support

"We want to honor her"

The shooting has left the Richmond community, police department and the state of Indiana shaken.

She was taken off life support on Thursday, Sept. 1, a little over three weeks after being shot at close range during a traffic stop. Most recently, she was transferred to hospice care and is surrounded by family, Richmond Police Chief Michael Britt said on Saturday.

"She will continue receiving excellent care and be surrounded by her family. The family is grateful for all of the community support but does request privacy at this time. Please be respectful of the family’s wishes while they spend this precious time with Seara," Britt said in the update.

And, on Saturday, Britt announced she would be transferred from the Intensive Care Unit at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton to a hospice facility in the Richmond area.

On Friday, Richmond Police Chief Michael Britt said Burton hadn't passed and that she "continues to remind us just how strong she is."

"Seara will live on and continue to be a hero with her selfless gift of organ donation. Officer Burton will continue to serve others long after her passing," Bales said Wednesday.

Major Jon Bales announced Burton would be taken off life support on Thursday, Sept. 1. He said her injuries had been determined to be "unrecoverable" and that she would live on through organ donation.

Burton was transferred to a hospice facility in the Richmond area on Saturday. The news comes three days after police announced Burton would be taken off life support.

"We want to honor her" : Community unites in face of tragedy

It was the news a police department and community had been praying wouldn’t come. As word spread Wednesday afternoon, people came to the Richmond police station to pay respects.

“I came to light a candle and leave a flower for her,” said Richmond resident Karla Chasteen, a retired police officer who remembers the danger of the job.

“You always expect it to happen in the big city, you don’t expect it to happen in our small town,” said Chasteen.

It was a feeling shared by other Richmond residents, many asking the question, “How could it happen here?”

“For it to hit so close to home, it was shocking,” said Jennifer Lopez, who works in a local restaurant.

Lopez has followed news of Burton’s condition since she was shot three weeks ago.

“To die doing your duty, to protect your community, it’s just ... I have no words,” said Lopez.

Hours after the devastating news, a local boutique held a live auction on Facebook, with items donated from local businesses, all to raise money for a fund in Burton’s name.

“We want to honor her and her sacrifice for our community,” said Luxe Lizzy Boutique owner Lori Troutwine. Troutwine said her father had once been Richmond’s police chief and hired Burton to be an officer with the department.

“So this is really close to my heart,” Troutwine said, adding that Wednesday’s fundraiser had already been planned when they got the news Burton was not going to recover.

“We’re crushed,” said Troutwine.

There was never a thought to reschedule the fundraiser, though. The group of women who helped with it, pushed through their own grief to support Burton.