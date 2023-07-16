They found the missing 78-year-old man face-down in a ravine - but alive: K-9 Officer Shadow may be why he lived

The sheriff's department said this isn't Shadow's first success story.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBIA, S.C. — K-9 Officer Shadow is trained to recover bodies, but she's gained a reputation for finding the most endangered of missing people alive, officials say.

According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, the most recent example of this played out on July 10 when Shadow's impressive ability became a major factor in the survival of 78-year-old Willie Williams. The department said Williams was reported missing around 3:30 a.m.

His family told the department that Williams required regular care and would be vulnerable to the harsh summer heat. The sheriff's department said Shadow, the eight-year-old German Shepherd, and her handler, Deputy Michel Galliot, were called in as backup.

And while her main area of expertise is body recovery, the sheriff's department said she found missing people alive on other occasions. A recent situation happened 2022 when 78-year-old Kiziah Goodwin went missing from her crashed vehicle. Shadow is credited with discovering her in the Calhoun County woods alive - but extremely dehydrated.

Fortunately for Williams, the sheriff's department said the latest rescue played out the same way. Shadow found Williams, shivering and dehydrated - but alive. A rescue team of deputies and firefighters maneuvered down a ravine to bring him to safety and get him to a hospital.

"Two people were near death when they were rescued by Shadow," Sheriff Leon Lott said in a statement. "Two lives were saved by good teamwork, from human deputies and K-9 Shadow."