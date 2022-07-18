RGV Sector Border Patrol experiences higher response rates due to dangerous temperatures

Officials with the Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Control said they have made more than 1,000 rescues this fiscal year, with 70% being heat related.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As extreme heat across South Texas continues, the harsh realities of how dangerous it can be are becoming more apparent and common for area law enforcement.

Sunday night, Border Patrol agents said they had to treat a migrant who had been bitten by a snake. The person was taken to a hospital and given an anti-venom treatment.

In addition to heat related incidents, snake bites, drownings, and assaults are some of the other rescues that have taken place.

