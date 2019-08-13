SAN ANTONIO — A $5,000 reward is being offered by Crime Stoppers of San Antonio for information which leads to the arrest of whoever shot and killed Delvin Scott.

The 20-year-old man was at a party on May 26 in the Maverick Creek Villas just north of 1604 on Chase Hill Boulevard near UTSA's main campus. Police received a call for a shooting around 2:45 a.m. They found Scott dead in the parking lot.

Investigators still don't have a motive, but did say an argument broke out at the party, and at least 10 shots were fired. Scott, who was a Hurricane Katrina survivor, was shot in the chest.

Police say a black Mercedes was seen driving away from the scene.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP or go to www.sacrimestoppers.com. You may receive a cash reward and you can remain anonymous.

