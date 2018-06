Police are looking for the suspects in a murder from back in May.

48-year-old James Willie Edwards was found shot to death on May 10 at 7306 Harlow Drive.

Police are asking for any information related to this crime. If you know anything, please call Crime Stoppers at 224-STOP.

You could get a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

